New office-bearers for Kathakali Kendram

November 14, 2023 03:48 am | Updated 03:48 am IST - KOCHI

At its annual general body, the Thripunithura Kathakali Kendram elected K.S. Damodaran Nampoothiri as president, Suresh Kalloor and Parvathy Menon as vice presidents, Dr C. Unnikrishnan as secretary and K. Narayanan as treasurer for the coming year.