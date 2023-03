New office-bearers for Indian Academy of Echocardiography

March 28, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

K. Suresh, former Head of the Department of Cardiology, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, and the Head of the Department of Cardiology, SK Hospital, has been elected as the president, and S. Praveen, Assistant Professor of Cardiology, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, as the Secretary of the Kerala chapter of Indian Academy of Echocardiography. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.