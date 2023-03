March 28, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

K. Suresh, former Head of the Department of Cardiology, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, and the Head of the Department of Cardiology, SK Hospital, has been elected as the president, and S. Praveen, Assistant Professor of Cardiology, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, as the Secretary of the Kerala chapter of Indian Academy of Echocardiography.