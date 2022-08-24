New office-bearers for FUTA

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 24, 2022 21:20 IST

Baby Chakrapani of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and S. Nazeeb of Kerala University have been elected the president and general secretary respectively of the Federation of University Teachers’ Associations (FUTA). Sunitha Gopalakrishnan of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit was elected the new treasurer during the State conference of FUTA held at the Karyavattom campus on Kerala University on Wednesday.

