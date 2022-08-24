New office-bearers for FUTA
Baby Chakrapani of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and S. Nazeeb of Kerala University have been elected the president and general secretary respectively of the Federation of University Teachers’ Associations (FUTA). Sunitha Gopalakrishnan of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit was elected the new treasurer during the State conference of FUTA held at the Karyavattom campus on Kerala University on Wednesday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.