New nursing colleges get recognition

Thiruvananthapuram

The new nursing colleges at Kollam and Manjeri have secured the recognition of the Indian Nursing Council, a statement issued by the Health Minister’s office on Wednesday said.

Both colleges can admit 60 students each for the BSc Nursing course. Steps are on to start classes this year itself, the statement said.

The process of post creation for both institutions is on and 36 posts, including faculty and non-faculty posts have already been created. The Joint Director of Nursing Education, Saleena Shah has been appointed as the Special Officer for the supervision of affairs of the new nursing colleges.