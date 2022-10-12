New nursing colleges get recognition

The Hindu Bureau
October 12, 2022 22:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvananthapuram

The new nursing colleges at Kollam and Manjeri have secured the recognition of the Indian Nursing Council, a statement issued by the Health Minister’s office on Wednesday said.

Both colleges can admit 60 students each for the BSc Nursing course. Steps are on to start classes this year itself, the statement said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The process of post creation for both institutions is on and 36 posts, including faculty and non-faculty posts have already been created. The Joint Director of Nursing Education, Saleena Shah has been appointed as the Special Officer for the supervision of affairs of the new nursing colleges.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app