New norms to hit roadwork in State

Coming close on the heels of a drastic cut in the State share of Central taxes, the new criteria for allocation of funds for the development of State roads under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) Act, 2000 will put the State in further hardship.

Henceforth, the allocation will be made by giving 30% weightage to fuel consumption and 70% weightage to geographical area.

Of the funds thus allocated, 10% will be earmarked for road safety.

Other works

The Centre can earmark part of the fund meant for road safety for other works, depending on the progress of the project.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has informed the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary, Public Works, that the criteria had been approved by the Department of Economic Affairs and would be applicable with immediate effect, official sources said.

Quarterly instalments

A 10-point guideline has been issued for allocation of funds in quarterly instalments based on submission of utilisation certificates.

Roads connecting economic corridors, ports, commercial hubs and those under Bharatmala can be funded under CRIF.

In cases of complaints of poor quality of roads, the funds sanctioned will be withheld till rectification of the defects.

The State has been asked to identify and prioritise projects for release of funds as per the new criteria.

The State should release the funds to executing agencies within seven days of release of the funds by the Centre.

A list of projects to be taken up has to be submitted with a roadmap indicating the boundaries of various roads.

The specifications for the roads should be similar to those of NH works.

Cost overrun

No excess cost beyond 10% of the approved amount will be permissible. Additional financial implications, if any, should be borne by the State.

Inventory

The inventory and condition of the road using the Network Survey Vehicle at least six months prior to the start of the work before issue of provisional completion certificate and six months after the completion have been made mandatory.