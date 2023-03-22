ADVERTISEMENT

New moon sighted, Ramzan begins on Thursday

March 22, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The first Tharaveeh special prayers of Ramzan being held at Madin Grand Mosque, Malappuram, on Wednesday night. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The holiest Islamic month of Ramzan will begin on Thursday on the basis of the new moon sighted at Kappad on Wednesday evening. Major Kazis confirmed the beginning of Ramzan during which Muslims will fast from dawn to dusk. Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president Syed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, general secretary K. Alikutty Musliar, Indian Union Muslim League State president Syed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal, Kozhikode Kazis Syed Mohammed Koya Thangal Jamalullaili and Syed Nasar Hayy Shihab Thangal, India’s Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar, and Madin academy chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari were among the leading Kazis who issued the confirmation. Mujahid groups such as the Kerala Hilal Committee and the Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama had already declared Thursday as the beginning of Ramzan.

