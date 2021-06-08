New monsoon train timings from June 10

Trains running via the Konkan route will have a change in timings

Konkan Railway has notified the monsoon time table with effect from June 10 to October 31.

As per this, the trains originating and terminating in Thiruvananthapuram railway division and running in the Konkan route will have a change in timings either at the origin, destination or at en route stations.

The change in timings will be applicable for trains commencing service from the originating station from June 10 to October 31. Those who have booked their tickets before the notification of the time table have been requested to confirm timings before boarding.

Train 02617 Ernakulam Junction–Hazrat Nizamuddin Daily Mangala Special will leave Ernakulam Junction at 10.50 a.m. instead of 1.15 p.m. Train 02431 Thiruvananthapuram Central– Hazrat Nizamuddin Triweekly Rajdhani Special on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 2.30 p.m. instead of 7.15 p.m.

Train 06083 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10 p.m. on Saturday instead of Friday. Train 02977 Ernakulam Junction – Ajmer Weekly Special on Sunday will leave Ernakulam Junction at 6.50 p.m instead of 8.25 p.m.

Train 09577 Tirunelveli Junction–Jamnagar Biweekly Special on Sunday will leave Tirunelveli Junction at 6.50 p.m. instead of 8.25 p.m. Train 06097 Kochuveli– Yognagari Rishikesh Weekly Special on Friday will leave Kochuveli at 4.50 a.m. instead of 9.15 a.m. Train 06164 Kochuveli–LokmanyaTilak Biweekly Garibrath Special on Thursday and Sunday will leave Kochuveli at 7.45 a.m. instead of 8.45 a.m. during monsoon time table period, according to the railways.