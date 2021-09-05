New minority scholarship allotment scheme ready

Christian students of all denominations together will get minority educational scholarships worth ₹9.60 crore and Muslims ₹13.88 crore from the current academic year.

The Directorate of Minorities Welfare, which drew up a population-based scholarship distribution scheme after a Kerala High Court order, has submitted the proposals for the State government's approval.

With the new scheme, the earlier scholarship share of all the communities will be retained. The total outlay of the scholarship was increased to ₹23.51 crore for retaining the community share, said A. B. Moideen Kutty, Director, Directorate of Minority Welfare.

The Christians, who account for 18.38% of the population will get 40.87% of the total funds, whereas the 26.56% Muslims will be eligible for 59% of the money. Till now, students of Latin Catholic and Converted Christian communities were only eligible for the CH Muhmmad Koya Scholarships, which was scrapped by the High Court, which ordered a population-based distribution scheme.

In all other scholarships, all the Christian denominations were eligible for the 20% share as per the earlier 80:20 ratio of sharing the money between Muslims and Christians.

Under the revised scheme, Muslims will get ₹10.85 crore against the earlier ₹8 crore from the C H Muhammad Koya scholarship for students of Under Graduate, Post Graduate and professional courses and hosteliers. The Christians communities together will be eligible for ₹4.43 crore from the corpus.

Interestingly, a significant amount remains unspent with the Department as there were not enough eligible applicants for both the CA/ICWA/CS and APJ Abdul Kalam Scholarships.

Last year, only 88 students belonging to Muslim and 83 Christian were eligible for the CA/ICWA/CS scholarship which carries an annual amount of ₹15,000 each. As many as 777 Muslims and 212 Christians were awarded the APJ Abdul Kalam scholarship for students of polytechnics. In all other categories, the funds are almost fully disbursed, he said.

The High Court order for population-based distribution of funds had created a furore in the State with Muslim community organisations peeved at the sharing of funds from the schemes meant exclusively for the community with others. The State government should have devised new schemes for other communities, they argued.