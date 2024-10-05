ADVERTISEMENT

New MEMU special to begin service on Monday

Published - October 05, 2024 08:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The newly announced unreserved express special MEMU train to ease the rush between the Kollam and Ernakualm stretch via Kottayam will begin service on Monday, giving a big relief to students and office-goers. The train has been announced by the Southern Railway following reports of two women who fainted on Venad Express recently due to a heavy rush soon after the Onam vacation. The train (06169 Kollam Junction – Ernakulam Junction MEMU Express Special) will hold services from Monday to Friday.

The train will leave Kollam Junction at 5.55 a.m. and reach Ernakulam Junction by 9.35 a.m. In the return direction, 06170 Ernakulam Junction – Kollam Junction MEMEU Express Special will leave Ernakulam Junction at 9.50 a.m. and reach Kollam Junction at 1.30 p.m.

