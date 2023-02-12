New MEMU shed at Kollam

February 12, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOLLAM

Southern Railway has awarded the contract for a 24-crore project for the construction of MEMU shed at Kollam railway station.

“This is in addition to the ₹361-crore station upgradation works and the setting up of the Southern Railway Training Institute. The project will be completed in 18 months,” said N.K.Premachandran MP. The shed will be equipped with facilities for inspection and maintenance of MEMU trains with 16 rakes. Provisions will be set up at the facility for the inspection and maintenance of all 20 MEMU trains operating under Thiruvananthapuram division. The major works include inspection shed, repair shed, wheel lathe shed, building for servicing, washing pit, widening of bridge, overhead water tank, and relocation of sub station. The number of rakes in MEMU trains can be increased since the facility will have the capacity to repair trains with 16 rakes at a time.

“With the functioning of MEMU shed, more MEMMU services can be started from Kollam. The new project is beneficial for the development of railway infrastructure while it will also provide more convenient MEMU service to the commuters,” said the MP.