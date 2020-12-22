New members take oath in capital’smunicipalities, panchayats

New roles: District panchayat members with District Collector Navjot Khosa after the swearing-in.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 December 2020 01:11 IST

The newly elected members of the district panchayat, municipalities, block panchayats and grama panchayats in the district were sworn in on Monday. In the district panchayat, Collector Navjot Khosa administered the oath to the seniormost member Sasidharan Nair of the United Democratic Front, who was elected from the Vellanad division. He administered the oath to the rest of the 25 members.

In Varkala Municipality, Deputy Collector (Revenue Recovery) K. Mohanakumar administered the oath to the seniormost member N. Ashokan, while in Attingal Municipality, District Industries Centre General Manager G. Rajeev administered the oath to seniormost member G. Thulaseedharan Pillai. In Nedumangad Municipality, Fisheries Deputy Director P. Beena Sukumar administered the oath to member S. Raveendran, while in Neyyattinkara Municipality, Resurvey Assistant Director V. Prakash administered the oath to P.K.Rajmohanan.

