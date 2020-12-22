New members of Kannur Corpn., district panchayat take oath

KANNUR

22 December 2020 02:19 IST

The newly elected members of the Kannur Municipal Corporation and the district panchayat took oath on Monday.

District Collector T.V. Subhash, who is also the District Election Officer, administered the oath of office to senior corporation council member A. Kunhambu, who in turn read out the oath to the other members.

Minister of Ports and Archaeology Ramachandran Kadannappally, K. Sudhakaran, MP; former Mayor, and leaders of various parties were present. After a photo session, the first meeting of councillors was held under the chairmanship of Mr. Kunhambu.

Corporation Secretary T. Saju read out the circular on election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, and a meeting on it will be held on December 28.

In the district panchayat, 23 members were sworn in. Mr. Subhash administered the oath of office to E. Vijayan, a senior member representing the Panniyannur Division. Mr. Vijayan then administered the oath of office to the other members.

District Panchayat Secretary V. Chandran officiated the function.