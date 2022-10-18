New Melsanthis for Sabarimala, Malikapuram temples selected

Selections are made by drawing lots from a panel of candidates shortlisted after interviews held at the Travancore Devaswom Board headquarters earlier this month.

The Hindu Bureau PATHANAMTHITTA
October 18, 2022 19:42 IST

Sabarimala Melsanthi K. Jayaraman Namboothiri Potti

K. Jayaraman Namboothiri Potti of Keezhuthiril Illam, Taliparamba, was on Tuesday selected as the Melsanthi (head priest) of the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala.

Hariharan Namboothiri of Indamthuruthy Mana at Vaikom was selected as the head priest of the Malikapuram Devi temple. The selections were made by drawing lots from a panel of candidates shortlisted after interviews held at the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) headquarters earlier this month.

Malikapuram Devi temple Melsanthi Hariharan Namboothiri

The duo will take charge on November 16 on the eve of the 41-day annual Mandala- Makaravilakku season at the hill shrine.

The selection proceedings were held under the supervision of M. Manoj, Sabarimala special commissioner. Krithikesh Varma and Pournami J. Varma, child nominees of the Pandalam Palace, drew the lots at the Ayyappa temple and the Malikapuram temple respectively.

TDB president K. Ananthagopan, board member P.M. Thankappan, TDB commissioner B.S. Prakash were among those present.

A child nominee of the Pandalam Palace electing the new Sabarimala Melsanthi through draw of lots on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

Earlier in the day, Tantri Kandararu Rajeevararu led the rituals. Proceedings for the selection of the new priests began shortly after the Ushapuja at 7.40 a.m.

