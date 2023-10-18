New Melsanthis for Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples selected

October 18, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Mahesh P.N. of Puthillathu Mani at Muvattupuzha, Kerala, was on October 18 selected as the Melsanthi (head priest) of the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala. Murali P.G. of Poongattu Mana at Vadakkakadu, Thrissur, was selected as the head priest of the Malikappuram Devi temple.

The selections were made by drawing lots from a panel of candidates shortlisted by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). The duo will take charge on November 15, 2023 on the eve of the commencement of the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku season at Sabarimala.

The selection proceedings were held under the supervision of M. Manoj, Sabarimala special commissioner, and Rtd Justice Padamanbhan Nair, the High Court-appointed observer. Vaideh Varma and Nirupama J. Varma, child nominees of the Pandalam Palace, drew the lots at the Ayyappa temple and the Malikappuram temple respectively.

TDB president K. Ananthagopan, TDB commissioner B.S. Prakash, secretary G. Baiju and Sabarimala executive officer V. Krishna Kumar were among those present.

Sabarimala temple, which has been opened for the monthly pujas, has been witnessing a heavy rush of devotees since October 17 evening.