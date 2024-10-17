New Melsanthis for Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples in Kerala selected

S. Arun Kumar Namboothiri of Thottathil Madom at Shakthikulangara in Kollam was on Thursday (October 17, 2024) selected as the Melsanthi (head priest) of the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala. Vasudevan Namboothiri of Thirumangalathu Illam at Olavanna, Kozhikode, was selected as the head priest of the Malikappuram Devi temple.

ADVERTISEMENT

The selections were made by drawing lots from a panel of candidates shortlisted by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). The duo will take charge on November 16, 2024 on the eve of the commencement of the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku season at Sabarimala.

The selection proceedings were held at Sannidhanam under the supervision of R. Jayakrishnan, Sabarimala special commissioner, and T.R. Ramachandran Nair, the High Court-appointed observer. TDB president P.S. Prasanth and other officials were also present.

Rishikesh Varma and Vaishnavi, child nominees of the Pandalam Palace, drew the lots at the Ayyappa temple and the Malikappuram temple respectively.

There were 25 candidates in the preliminary list of priests for Sabarimala and 15 candidates for Malikappuram.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.