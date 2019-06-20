New Malappuram Collector takes charge

Jaffer Malik assumed office as Malappuram District Collector on Wednesday. An officer of 2013 IAS batch from Rajasthan, Mr. Malik was Director of Social Justice.

He has replaced Amit Meena, who will be assuming office as Director of Anert and Lotteries.

Mr. Meena was given a farewell here on Wednesday by the Collectorate Recreation Club.

Perinthlamanna Subcollector Anupam Mishra, Additional District Magistrate T. Vijayan, and others were present.

Mr. Malik had worked in Malappuram as Subcollector at Perinthalmanna.