New leprosy case reported in Idukki

A new leprosy case has been reported in the high range area of Idukki. The case has been confirmed in a 22-year-old woman migrant labour in Karunapuram grama panchayat, said officials.

Idukki district assistant leprosy officer Ajith S. said here on Tuesday that after detecting the disease, the Health department started providing treatment to the woman. “ The woman arrived from Jharkhand three years ago. The minimum incubation period of the disease is nearly three to five years. It was suspected that the disease was carried from their native place,” said Mr Ajith.

“ After confirming the disease, the Health department provided awareness to other workers in the area with the assistance of panchayat members. Eight persons in the district are currently under treatment for leprosy. Five out of eight patients are migrant workers,” said the official.

According to officials, leprosy cases are increasing among migrant workers in Idukki.

“ A large number of migrant workers arrived from Jharkhand especially in the plantation sector of Idukki. It was suspected that the disease was carried through these workers. In the future, there is a chance of increase in the number of leprosy cases. Timely awareness and treatment is the possible way to prevent the disease,” said a health department official.

