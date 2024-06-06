GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

New Legislature Secretary appointed

Published - June 06, 2024 07:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. N. Krishnakumar

Dr. N. Krishnakumar | Photo Credit: TH

The Hindu Bureau

N. Krishnakumar, Associate Professor, Government Law College, who has been appointed as the Kerala Legislature Secretary, will assume office on Friday.

Dr. Krishnakumar, a former faculty of Institute of Management in Government, has previously held the post of Principal, Government Law College, Kozhikode also.

He holds an LLM degree as well as a PhD from CUSAT and had been a practising lawyer for many years at the District court, Vanchiyoor and the Kerala High Court. Dr. Krishnakumar is also the author of several books

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.