New Legislature Secretary appointed

The Hindu Bureau

N. Krishnakumar, Associate Professor, Government Law College, who has been appointed as the Kerala Legislature Secretary, will assume office on Friday.

Dr. Krishnakumar, a former faculty of Institute of Management in Government, has previously held the post of Principal, Government Law College, Kozhikode also.

He holds an LLM degree as well as a PhD from CUSAT and had been a practising lawyer for many years at the District court, Vanchiyoor and the Kerala High Court. Dr. Krishnakumar is also the author of several books