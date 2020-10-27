New lease of life for Pampa aquatic ecosystem

PATHANAMTHITTA

27 October 2020 18:57 IST

CM inaugurates project to restore rich riparian vegetation of the river

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday inaugurated a programme to restore the rich riparian vegetation of the Pampa, which faced severe damage during the 2018 floods.

The project, implemented by the Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB), covers the riverbanks across 10 panchayats in three blocks. The primary phase of the project, initiated at a cost of ₹2 crore under the Rebuild Kerala initiative, envisages restoring as many as 94 riverine species, including threatened ones, along the riverbanks.

Inaugurating the project through videoconferencing, Mr. Vijayan sought the cooperation from people across all walks of life to ensure the sustainability of the programme. As part of it, he also spoke of the plans to impart training to the people residing along the riverbanks through the Kudumbashree for enabling them to earn a living from the wetland ecosystem.

Advertising

Advertising

UN study

“A study conducted by the United Nations in the wake of the 2018 floods highlighted the need to adopt nature restoration and conservation programmes to suit the topography and ecology of the location concerned. The project to restore the vegetation along the Pampa banks takes a cue from this recommendation,” he said.

Raju Abraham, MLA, presided over the function. KSBB Chairperson Usha Titus offered felicitation. Representatives of all 10 local bodies which are collaborating with the initiative were present.