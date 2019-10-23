New lease of life for Bheema statue

A two-century-old gigantic statue of Bheema at Thrissur Museum, which was on the verge of ruin, is getting a new lease of life.

Artist Kalanilayam Haridas of Pattambi and his team are giving a facelift to the 15-foot-tall statue. The final round of beautification of the statue, which is in 12 parts, has been finished. Now the parts will be fixed into the statue.

It was in 1950 that the statue was finally paraded by the Vadakke Cheruvaram Desham for their festival. That time the full statue had a height of 28 ft. The statue was then not used for any procession because of its huge size. Later the Vadakke Cheruvaram Desam offered the Bheema statue to Azhiyankavu Devi Temple. As it was difficult to keep it in the temple, the temple authorities handed it over to the Thrissur Museam in 1953.

The statue has been given a new lease of life at ₹1.70 lakh. Fresh coats of natural colours have been used instead of the old enamel paint. Colours such as red, green, yellow, blue and black have been used. The damaged parts of the statue have been removed and repaired.

The work began in December 2017. The artists say the new work will last for at least for 100 years, without any damage.

Anoop, Ansar, Sandeep and Shyam supported Haridas with the renovation work.