June 03, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

P. Vijayan and C.B. Unnikrishnan were elected as president and general secretary respectively of Kerala State Forest Protective Staff Organisation (KSFPSO) on Saturday. The office-bearers were elected at the eighth State conference of the organisation held in Thodupuzha.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.