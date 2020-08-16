New knowledge centres to the aid of farmers

Block-level initiatives to be inaugurated by CM today

The State Agriculture Department is opening agriculture knowledge centres at the block level to aid the dissemination of farm-related know-how and grassroot-level development of the sector.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the centres via videoconference on Monday (Chingam 1) as part of this year’s Farmer’s Day observance. A joint initiative of the department and the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU), the centres are the first of their kind in the country at the block level, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar said.

The new initiative was also meant to strengthen the activities of the ICAR-supported Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) and the Krishi Bhavans that are operational, respectively, at the district and local body levels. In subsequent phases, similar centres would be opened in the corporations and municipalities also, Mr. Sunil Kumar said.

Four aims

The Agriculture Knowledge Centres had, primarily, four aims, the Minister said. One, they would assist local self-government institutions in preparing the best agricultural practices and projects for various crops on the basis of five agro-ecological zones (AEZ) and the 23 agro-economic units (AEU) identified across the State.

Two, the centres would aid the formation of ‘seed villages’ and seed production clusters for various crops. Three, they would provide advice and training to farmers on technical aspects of farming, production, processing, value-addition and marketing.

The centres would also furnish the technical know-how for various projects implemented by the Agriculture Department and local bodies under the Subhiksha Keralam food security programme of the State government.

Portal and app

A scientist attached to the KAU will act as the nodal officer of knowledge centres.

The department is also launching a web portal and a mobile app which will enable farmers to insure their crop and to report crop loss. Farmers can access the facilities via www.aims.kerala.gov.in. The Chief Minister will inaugurate the portal and app on Monday. Mr. Sunil Kumar will preside over the event.