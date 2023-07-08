HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New KMA office-bearers elected

July 08, 2023 03:42 am | Updated 03:42 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Dileep Narayanan

Dileep Narayanan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Kerala Management Association (KMA) has elected A. Balakrishnan, executive director of Geojit Financial Services Limited, as president, and Dileep Narayanan, founder and managing Director of Organic BPS Private Limited, as honorary secretary.

A. Balakrishnan

A. Balakrishnan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.