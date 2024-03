New Kerala High Court judges sworn in

March 22, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - KOCHI

Newly appointed High Court judges M.A Abdul Hakkim, V.M. Shyam Kumar, Harisankar V. Menon, S. Manu, S. Eswaran, and P.M. Manoj were sworn in by Chief Justice A.J. Desai at a function held at the High Court on Friday.

