C.S. Mohit assumed charge as member secretary of the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA).

He had earlier served as judge of the Labour Court, Ernakulam, and Additional District Judge, Mavelikara. He had also served as secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Ernakulam.

