New KAT members sworn in

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 28, 2022 20:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Administrative Tribunal chairman C.K. Abdul Rehim administering the oath of office to former Kerala High Court judge P.V. Asha in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Kerala High Court judge P.V. Asha and advocate M.R. Sreeletha were sworn in as judicial members, and former Head of Forest Force P.K. Kesavan as an administrative member of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) on Wednesday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

KAT chairman C.K. Abdul Rehim administered the oaths of office and secrecy to the inductees. Additional Advocate General Ashok M. Cherian, Thiruvananthapuram Bar Association president Anayara Shaji, and presidents of the KAT Advocates Association Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam units, M. Fathahudeen and I. Sheela Devi, were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app