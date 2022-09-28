New KAT members sworn in

Kerala Administrative Tribunal chairman C.K. Abdul Rehim administering the oath of office to former Kerala High Court judge P.V. Asha in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Kerala High Court judge P.V. Asha and advocate M.R. Sreeletha were sworn in as judicial members, and former Head of Forest Force P.K. Kesavan as an administrative member of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) on Wednesday.

KAT chairman C.K. Abdul Rehim administered the oaths of office and secrecy to the inductees. Additional Advocate General Ashok M. Cherian, Thiruvananthapuram Bar Association president Anayara Shaji, and presidents of the KAT Advocates Association Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam units, M. Fathahudeen and I. Sheela Devi, were also present.