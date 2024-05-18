New jumping spider species discovered

Researchers from Kerala and Tamil Nadu have discovered two new species of jumping spiders in the lush landscapes of the Shendurney Wildlife Sanctuary in the southern Western Ghats at Kulathupuzha. The new species are Habrocestum shayadri and Irura Shendurney,

The researchers are Asima A. and G. Prasad of the Department of Zoology, Kerala University, and John T.D. Caleb of the Department of Anatomy, Saveetha University, Chennai. The findings have been published in the peer-reviewed European Journal of Taxonomy.

Explorations in the biodiversity-rich national park in 2022 also enabled the researchers to describe the previously unknown female of Habrocestum kerala Asima, Caleb, Babu & Prasad, 2022, and report three other spider species, viz., Gelotia lanka Wijesinghe, 1991, Phintella accentifera (Simon, 1901), and Vailimia jharbari Basumatary, Caleb & Das, 2020 within the same locality.

According to Dr. Prasad, who is the head of the Zoology department in Kerala University, Vailimia jharbari and Phintella accentifera have been reported for the first time in Kerala. The genera Irura and Vailimia also make their first appearance in the State.

The study emphasises the need for further explorations and research into the salticid fauna (jumping spider family) of the Western Ghats to enhance the understanding of their diversity.

Such investigations will be crucial in undertaking conservation measures spearheaded by governmental bodies to ensure the continued existence of these remarkable species within the fragile ecosystem of the Western Ghats, says Dr. Prasad.