New judge for Kerala High Court

Judge Shoba Annamma Eapen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

May 14, 2022 18:05 IST

She is the daughter of veteran Kerala Congress leader and former Palluruthy and Ranni MLA late Eapen Varghese

High Court lawyer Shoba Annamma Eapen has been appointed additional judge of the Kerala High Court.

She did her studies at the Christava Mahilalayam Public School, Aluva, St. Teresa’s College, and Sacred Heart College. She studied LLB at the Government Law College, Ernakulam.

Enrolled as a lawyer in 1991, she started her independent practice in 2003. Specialised in constitutional, taxation, and civil laws, she had served as Senior Government Pleader from 2011 to 2016 at the High Court.

With the appointment of the new judge, the total number of judges will go up to 38 and women judges to seven. It has a sanctioned strength of 47.