New Jamat Amir lashes out at LDF govt.

June 09, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Jamat-e-Islami’s new Kerala Amir P. Mujeeb Rahman lashed out at the State government for its alleged indifference towards Malabar and its development.

Addressing a reception offered to him by the Solidarity Youth Movement here on Friday, Mr. Mujeeb Rahman said the imbalance in resources and infrastructure between the northern and southern parts of the State continued for decades because of the apathetic attitude of those in power.

“Weeks have passed since the V. Karthikeyan Committee submitted its report, proposing remedies for the problems and the imbalance in higher secondary education in the State. But the government has not yet taken any action on it,” he said.

Mr. Mujeeb Rahman alleged that the government had deceived people by ignoring the Karthikeyan Committee recommendations. He also alleged that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) was playing caste and communal politics for electoral gains. The neglect of Malabar was also part of that, he said.

Solidarity Youth Movement State president Suhaib C.T. presided over the function. Jamat-e-Islami State general secretary T.K. Farooq, assistant Amirs V.T. Abdulla Koya Thangal and M.K. Mohammed Ali were also offered a reception.

