New initiatives to help KSRTC: Minister

V. Sivankutty opens fuel outlet at KSRTC bus stand, Kilimanoor

General Education Minister V.Sivankutty said here on Saturday that new initiatives like the Yatra fuel outlets would pull the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) out of the red and put the public transport utility back on the road to recovery.

Inaugurating the Yatra Fuels outlet at the KSRTC bus stand, Kilimanoor, he said the decision to open fuel outlets for the public was expected to generate revenue for the corporation and help it tide over the financial crisis. The Minister also inaugurated the first sale of fuel from the outlet.

O.S.Ambika, MLA, presided over the inaugural function. Kilimanoor block panchayat president K.Rajendran was also present.

The KSRTC has drawn up plans to open 75 Yatra Fuels outlets across the State. As many as eight outlets would be established in the first phase. The corporation also plans to set up electric vehicle charging facility and dispensers for CNG, LNG and compressed biogas at the outlets.