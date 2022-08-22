New IFMS features to be launched today

ADVERTISEMENT

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal will launch the new features added to the applications in the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Conceived in line with the modernisation of treasury systems, IFMS envisages end-to-end integration among stakeholders such as the Finance and Treasury departments and the administrative and line Departments, and other agencies including the RBI and banks.

New features include an Aadhaar-based biometric authentication system for treasury officials for accessing treasury applications.



This provides additional security over and above the daily OTP sent to their mobile numbers. Another new feature is a single sign-on facility based on the official email ID which allows a user to access all the approved IFMS applications.

An online facility for submitting documents related to the promotion and transfer of gazetted officers on the Service and Payroll Administrative Repository of Kerala (SPARK) also is ready, the government said in a statement.