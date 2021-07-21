New ICG commander calls on Chief Minister

Commandant Sreekumar. G meets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Thiruvananthapuram

21 July 2021 07:56 IST

Commandant Sreekumar G., who recently assumed office as Station Commander of the Indian Coast Guard Station (ICG), Vizhinjam, called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Revenue Minister K. Rajan and Chief Secretary V.P. Joy here on Tuesday. During the discussions, he highlighted the issues related to infrastructure development for the ICG in the district.

