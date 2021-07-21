Commandant Sreekumar G., who recently assumed office as Station Commander of the Indian Coast Guard Station (ICG), Vizhinjam, called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Revenue Minister K. Rajan and Chief Secretary V.P. Joy here on Tuesday. During the discussions, he highlighted the issues related to infrastructure development for the ICG in the district.
New ICG commander calls on Chief Minister
Special Correspondent
Thiruvananthapuram,
July 21, 2021 07:56 IST
Special Correspondent
Thiruvananthapuram,
July 21, 2021 07:56 IST
Related Articles
Close X
Kerala Human Rights Commission directs departmental inquiry against Medical Services Corporation officials
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jul 21, 2021 7:56:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/new-icg-commander-calls-on-chief-minister/article35437914.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story