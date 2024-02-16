GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New homoeo dispensaries

February 16, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Cabinet on Thursday decided to open 40 new homoeo dispensaries in the State. Earlier, the government had created the posts of 40 homoeo medical officers and it is as part of redeploying them that new dispensaries are being set up. Homoeo dispensaries would be opened in all panchayats to strengthen public health delivery.

Appointed

Former IFS officer Kuruvila Thomas will be appointed as technical/administrative member in the Kerala Real Estate Appellate Tribunal.

Government guarantee

Additional government guarantee for ₹175 crore would be provided to the Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation for seeking funds from the National SC/ST Development Corporation and National Safai Karmacharis Development Finance Corporation.

The Cabinet have given sanction to the Department of Forests for the purchase of 20 vehicles in place of garaged vehicles of the department as per the scrapping policy.

