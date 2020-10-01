New high of 804 cases in Alappuzha

Caseload in the district crosses 5,000 mark

In a massive spike in new COVID-19 cases, 804 people tested positive for the disease in the district on Thursday. It is the biggest single-day surge in cases in Alappuzha so far, surpassing the previous high of 679 cases on Wednesday. The active COVID-19 caseload in the district crossed the 5,000 mark with 5,153 people currently undergoing treatment.

The district also logged one COVID-19 related death, taking the official toll to 41. The deceased was identified as a 60-year-old man from Alappuzha. He died on September 26.

Of the fresh cases, as many as 774 patients contracted the virus through local transmission. While 14 people each who came from abroad and other States, one health staff, and person from Arookutty also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The Arookutty native’s source of infection remains undetected.

Among the 774 contact cases, 391 were reported from Ambalappuzha taluk. Cherthala taluk logged 158 locally transmitted cases along with Karthikappally (128), Kuttanad (60), Mavelikara (26) and Chengannur (11).

Of the 14 people who reached the district from abroad, two persons each hail from Muttar and Punnapra. Rest are from Payippad, Cheriyanad, Venmony, Alappuzha, Eramallikkara, Pulinkunnu, Thrikkunnappuzha, Kuthiathode, Cherthala and Kadakarappally.

Of the 14 who arrived from other States, three persons hail from Kuthiathode, two each from Kumarapuram, Muttar, and Venmony and one each from Kadakkarappally, Alappuzha, Pulinkunnu, Mankombu, and Kanjikuzhy.

Meanwhile, 191 people who were undergoing treatment in hospitals in the district tested negative during the day.