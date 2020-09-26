New high of 589 cases in Kollam

KOLLAM

26 September 2020 21:46 IST

New COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high in the district on Saturday with a total of 589 persons, including eight health workers, testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Among the patients are 571 contact cases, eight NRIs, and two others who had travelled from Karnataka, and West Bengal. Maximum number of cases were reported from Kollam Corporation where 180 persons tested positive. Within the Corporation Thrikkadavur and Saktikulangara reported 16 contact cases on Saturday, while Kavanad has 14 patients. Sooranad (23), Chadayamangalam (20), Thodiyoor (20), Sasthacotta (20), Neendakara (18), Vilakudy (18), Karunagapplly (17), Chavara (16) and Kottarakara (15) are among the places that reported new cases.

Among the health workers who tested positive, six persons are attached to private facilities while the other two have been working at Kollam District Hospital and Government Medical College Hospital, Parippally. The district reported 503 new patients on Wednesday, while the figure rose to 569 on Friday.

The district currently has 22,085 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 1,70,089. While 3,238 persons completed home quarantine on Saturday, the Health Department has traced 35,654 primary and 6,471 secondary contacts of the positive cases. Currently 17 COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) are functioning in the district. While Kollam has 4,403 active cases, the number of recoveries on Saturday is a comparatively low at 188.