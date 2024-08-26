As part of efforts to provide better health care and disease prevention, an urban public health centre was opened in Powerhouse ward of Alappuzha municipality on Monday. It was inaugurated by P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA.

The health centre near Mythili junction was established with funding from the 15th Finance Commission. It offers clinical services, including an outpatient unit, laboratory, lifestyle disease diagnosis facilities and health care for pregnant women and children. Additionally, the centre provides telemedicine consultation with specialised doctors and prenatal care.

The outpatient unit at the centre will function from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Officials said that a doctor, staff nurse, supporting staff, pharmacist, health workers and Asha workers had been appointed to the centre. The municipality is setting up 12 health and wellness centres in different wards. Besides Powerhouse ward, health centres have already started functioning in Kidangamparambu, Eravukad, and Valiyamaram Wards.

Students from the Powerhouse ward who excelled in the SSLC examination were felicitated during the ceremony.

Alappuzha municipal chairperson K.K. Jayamma presided. Alappuzha municipal vice chairman P.S.M. Hussain, Health Standing Committee chairperson A.S. Kavitha, Public Works Standing Committee chairman M.R. Prem, Welfare Standing Committee chairman Nazeer Punnackal, Powerhouse ward councillor Helen Fernandez and others spoke.