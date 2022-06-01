New head for DoT, Kerala LSA
Vinod P. Abraham, ITS, has taken charge as the Head of Kerala LSA, Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in Ernakulam. A BE degree holder in Electronics and Telecommunications, he joined the Indian Telecommunications Service (ITS) in 1985.
He has held positions in various telecom circles, spearheading operational and business improvements. Prior to joining DoT Kerala LSA, he was the Chief General Manager, BSNL, Andhra Pradesh Circle. Previously he had functioned as Head of Mobile Services and Operations of BSNL, Kerala Circle.
