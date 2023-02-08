ADVERTISEMENT

New hand-held device launched to address weed menace in waterbodies

February 08, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Easy Collect makes use of telescopic technology

The Hindu Bureau

Kottayam district panchayat president K.V. Bindu and District Collector P.K. Jayasree on Wednesday unveiling `Easy Collect, a hand-held equipment for weed collection from canals.

Attempts to find a lasting solution to the water hyacinth menace has received a boost with authorities here on Wednesday unveiling a hand-held equipment to remove noxious weeds.

Named Easy Collect, it has been developed by the Professional Leadership Centre under the Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram, in association with the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Kumarakom. District Collector P.K. Jayasree, who is also an agricultural scientist, has made significant contributions towards developing the product.

A trail run of the equipment, developed following a research lasting almost a year, was earlier carried out in the canals of Kumarakom.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the authorities, the device has been designed to easily collect weed from waterbodies having a width of up to 6 m. It makes use of telescopic technology and can be extended and shortened depending on requirement. It also facilitates removal of different types of materials that obstruct the flow of water.

Made of high-quality steel, the product is slated to be made available in the market in the price range of ₹3,500 to ₹5,500. As the design is not patented, it can be modified and developed depending on requirement.

Unveiling the product at a function, district panchayat president K.V. Bindu said the possibility of formulating a scheme for distributing the device to farmers would be explored.

Pervading water hyacinths often affect lives by disrupting water transport and the inland fisheries sector. These densely intertwined growths have taken a toll on the tourism industry, besides disrupting transportation of drinking water to Kuttanad and movement of paddy stock from polder networks.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US