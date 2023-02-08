HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New hand-held device launched to address weed menace in waterbodies

Easy Collect makes use of telescopic technology

February 08, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kottayam district panchayat president K.V. Bindu and District Collector P.K. Jayasree on Wednesday unveiling `Easy Collect, a hand-held equipment for weed collection from canals.

Kottayam district panchayat president K.V. Bindu and District Collector P.K. Jayasree on Wednesday unveiling `Easy Collect, a hand-held equipment for weed collection from canals.

Attempts to find a lasting solution to the water hyacinth menace has received a boost with authorities here on Wednesday unveiling a hand-held equipment to remove noxious weeds.

Named Easy Collect, it has been developed by the Professional Leadership Centre under the Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram, in association with the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Kumarakom. District Collector P.K. Jayasree, who is also an agricultural scientist, has made significant contributions towards developing the product.

A trail run of the equipment, developed following a research lasting almost a year, was earlier carried out in the canals of Kumarakom.

According to the authorities, the device has been designed to easily collect weed from waterbodies having a width of up to 6 m. It makes use of telescopic technology and can be extended and shortened depending on requirement. It also facilitates removal of different types of materials that obstruct the flow of water.

Made of high-quality steel, the product is slated to be made available in the market in the price range of ₹3,500 to ₹5,500. As the design is not patented, it can be modified and developed depending on requirement.

Unveiling the product at a function, district panchayat president K.V. Bindu said the possibility of formulating a scheme for distributing the device to farmers would be explored.

Pervading water hyacinths often affect lives by disrupting water transport and the inland fisheries sector. These densely intertwined growths have taken a toll on the tourism industry, besides disrupting transportation of drinking water to Kuttanad and movement of paddy stock from polder networks.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.