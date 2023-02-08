New hand-held device launched to address weed menace in waterbodies

February 08, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Attempts to find a lasting solution to the water hyacinth menace has received a boost with authorities here on Wednesday unveiling a hand-held equipment to remove noxious weeds.

Named Easy Collect, it has been developed by the Professional Leadership Centre under the Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram, in association with the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Kumarakom. District Collector P.K. Jayasree, who is also an agricultural scientist, has made significant contributions towards developing the product.

A trail run of the equipment, developed following a research lasting almost a year, was earlier carried out in the canals of Kumarakom.

According to the authorities, the device has been designed to easily collect weed from waterbodies having a width of up to 6 m. It makes use of telescopic technology and can be extended and shortened depending on requirement. It also facilitates removal of different types of materials that obstruct the flow of water.

Made of high-quality steel, the product is slated to be made available in the market in the price range of ₹3,500 to ₹5,500. As the design is not patented, it can be modified and developed depending on requirement.

Unveiling the product at a function, district panchayat president K.V. Bindu said the possibility of formulating a scheme for distributing the device to farmers would be explored.

Pervading water hyacinths often affect lives by disrupting water transport and the inland fisheries sector. These densely intertwined growths have taken a toll on the tourism industry, besides disrupting transportation of drinking water to Kuttanad and movement of paddy stock from polder networks.