New guidelines for school excursions in Kerala, ban on travel after 10 p.m. and before 5 a.m

In the wake of the recent school tour bus accident in which nine people, including five students, were killed in Palakkad district, the Kerala government has issued new guidelines for school excursions. A circular issued by the General Education department on Wednesday banned any travel after 10 p.m. and before 5 a.m.

Tour operators recognised by the government alone should be selected for study tours. The list of tour operators recognised by the Tourism department is available on the Kerala Tourism website.

Before embarking on the excursion, a detailed report on the tour and the vehicle should be given to the police station under whose jurisdiction the school falls. Vehicle fitness, registration certificate, and driving licence should be examined by the school authorities prior to the tour. First aid kit and necessary medicines should be kept ready.

The tour destinations or institutions should be important from the education perspective. The unique features of the destination and safety arrangements should be understood beforehand. If the trips are to places near water or forests or national parks and the like, the authorities concerned should be contacted ahead to ensure safety arrangements. Their directions should be followed strictly.

Knowledge and consent of parents is a must. Consent letter from parents should be collected prior to the tour and kept safe. Participation of a parent represenative in the tour is preferable.

Tours must be organised under the supervision of the head of the institution and with one teacher as convener. A tour committee with PTA representatives, a student convener, and two teacher representatives should prepare detailed guidelines for the trip. This should be discussed by the school PTA executive.

The teacher-student ratio in the tour group should be 1:15. The head teacher or a senior teacher should accompany the tour group. In an academic year, maximum three days with gap or together should be used for study tours. It should be ensured that students’ health is satisfactory before starting the excursion.

Strict disciplinary action will be taken if students, teachers, or those accompanying the tour group are found smoking or using intoxicants. Taking or sharing photographs or videos that violate students’ privacy is not permissible.

At the end of the excursion, it should be ensured that students are back safe with their parents. Any complaints regarding the conduct of the driver should be communicated to the regional transport officer.

The guidelines are applicable to schools under the CBSE, ICSE, and any other boards, the circular said.