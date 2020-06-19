New guidelines for returnees to State

The Kerala government has issued a fresh set of guidelines for non-resident Keralites returning to the State to ensure strict compliance with the campaign to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The new directives by the Disaster Management Department are in tune with the Central government guidelines and contain procedures that aim to check transmission of COVID-19 through contact.

The directives are meant for inbound air, rail or road travellers from other States as well as from abroad. They define the safety measures to be undergone at airports, seaports and border check-posts and the procedures to be followed during home quarantine subsequently.

After registration

On completion of the registration process by expatriates at the COVID-19 counter, the information will be passed on to the civic body, police, COVID care nodal officer and the District Collector. The police will ensure that the returnee reaches his/her home or the right quarantine centre and the local administration will check whether the facilities at the place of stay match with what the returnee had revealed earlier.

The guidelines specify that it is the returnee’s responsibility to alert his/her neighbours about the arrival and make them aware of the rules related to quarantine. The returnee has to also know whether his/her neighbourhood has people of the age or health condition vulnerable to COVID-19, and direct them on ways to take special care to avert chances of acquiring the disease.

Penal action

Penal action under IPC and the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 will be taken by the police against returnees flouting the guidelines. The departments of Revenue, Police and Local Self Government will be in charge of ensuring facilities for those undergoing quarantine at the paid institutions of the government.

The new directive clarifies the conditions to be followed by those undergoing home quarantine and the rest of the family.