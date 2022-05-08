New GTech officebearers elected

V.K. Mathews, Executive Chairman of IBS Software, has been elected as the chairman of Group of Technology Companies (GTech), the industry body of IT and ITeS companies in Kerala.

Sreekumar V., Center Head of Tata Elxsi, is the new Secretary of GTech. Founded in 2001, the GTech currently has a membership base of over 200 companies representing 90% of the IT employees in Kerala.