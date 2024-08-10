GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New ground-dwelling spider species discovered in Western Ghats

Researchers discover Asceua tertia in the verdant terrain of Shendurney Wildlife Sanctuary

Published - August 10, 2024 07:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Asceua tertia, the newly discovered ground-dwelling spider

A new species of ground-dwelling spider, Asceua tertia, has been discovered in the verdant terrain of Shendurney Wildlife Sanctuary, which forms part of the Western Ghats.

The discovery was made by a research team comprising Pradeep M. Sankaran of the Arachnology Division in Sacred Heart College, Ernakulam, and Asima A. and G. Prasad of the Department of Zoology in the University of Kerala.

Asceua tertia is the third species of the genus Asceua to be documented in India, the others being Asceua cingulata (Simon, 1905) and Asceua thrippalurensis (Sankaran, 2023). This genus belongs to the ant-eating spider family Zodariidae and is distinguished by its small size, laterally compressed bulbs, well-developed cymbial folds, long and convoluted copulatory ducts, and dual femoral glands.

According to Prof. Prasad, the size of the newly discovered Asceua tertia ranges from 2.54 mm in males to 3.2 mm in females. Specimens were collected from the forest during an expedition in March 2021.

Features

The males of the species have a yellow-brown prosoma with creamy white to yellow-brown leg and palp segments featuring broad brown patches and narrow longitudinal stripes. The abdomen displays three pairs of narrow, creamy white stripes arranged obliquely, a white dot near the rear, and numerous tiny creamy white spots on the sides.

The females have a dark brown prosoma and a wide, oval abdomen with four pairs of creamy white stripes, along with small anterior and broad posterior creamy white patches on the sides. The findings have been published in the August 2024 issue of the peer-reviewed journal Zootaxa.

The study highlights the potential for further discoveries of new arachnid species in the Western Ghats, and underscores the importance of continued research for better conservation efforts to protect these unique beings and their delicate ecosystem.

