New genus and species of semi-terrestrial freshwater crabs spotted in the Western Ghats

Pavizham gavi

Researchers have identified a new genus and two new species of semi-terrestrial freshwater crabs from separate locations in the southern arm of the Western Ghats in Kerala.

The discovery pointed to the remarkable diversity of semi-terrestrial crab species in these highlands, they said in a paper published in the journal Zoological Studies, describing the findings.

The new species have been named Pavizham gavi and Rajathelphusa brunnea.

Pavizham—Malayalam for red coral—is a new genus of semi-terrestrial freshwater crab, according to the paper authored by Smrithy Raj and A. Biju Kumar of the Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries, University of Kerala, and Peter N.G. of the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, National University of Singapore.

Pavizham gavi was spotted at a waterfall in Gavi, Pathanamthitta district, while Rajathelphusa brunnea was found in Mattupetty, Idukki district.

Named after Gavi where it was found, Pavizham gavi is distinguished by a swollen and smooth carapace and a broad and low external orbital tooth. Much of its carapace and legs are red in colour, and the chelipeds (claws) are light red.

''The species ( Pavizham gavi) was collected from a waterfall under stones and nothing more is known about its ecology. Despite several efforts, more specimens could not be collected. Its conservation status is indeterminate until more samples can be obtained and its actual range established,'' the paper observed.

Rajathelphusa brunnea has brown-to-dark brown carapace and legs, and the species name ' brunnea' has been derived from the Latin for dark brown. The tips of the fingers and legs are yellowish-orange. These crabs live in deep burrows that connect to subterranean water channels. ''Locals in the type locality use the crabs as medicine, and it is supposed to be effective in treating severe coughs for children,'' the paper said. As their habitat is close to a public road, the new species faces potential threats since, thus far, it has been spotted only in a small geographical area.

Rajathelphusa brunnea

The paper noted that the seasonal climate of the Western Ghats also encourages speciation (the evolutionary process by which new species are formed) of semi-terrestrial species, many of which have relatively restricted ranges. The situation in the Western Ghats paralleled that of Thailand where subtropical zones with marked wet and dry seasons boast many semi-terrestrial species, it said.