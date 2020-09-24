New-gen BTech courses from this year on

45,000 BTech seats on offer in 139 engineering colleges in State

Admissions to the newly sanctioned new-generation courses in engineering colleges will commence this academic year.

Announcing the engineering and pharmacy entrance examinations results, Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel said nearly 45,000 BTech seats are on offer in 139 engineering colleges in the State. This is bound to increase by around 1,000 seats with new-generation courses being introduced in 15 self-financing colleges. Similar programmes will be launched in government and aided colleges prior to the academic year.

Dr. Jaleel added that admissions to the proposed schools of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) would also commence this year.

The institutions

Finding place in the university’s first statute that was issued last month are School of Mechanical Sciences and Technology, School of Building Sciences and Technology, School of Electrical Sciences and Technology, School of Communication Sciences and Technology, School of Computer Sciences and Technology, School of Interdisciplinary Studies and Research, and School of Basic Sciences and Humanities.

The government has sanctioned 40 teaching posts for these study departments that will offer research-oriented PG programmes, he added.

As part of establishing KTU’s permanent campus in Vilappilsala, the government will launch the construction of its administration block in November.

The university is also set to introduce minor degrees with engineering courses this year. This will enable BTech students to opt for four subjects outside his/her stream to encourage interdisciplinary studies. Minor in Entrepreneurship will also be launched in cooperation with the industry.