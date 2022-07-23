New fungal disease detected in jackfruit in Kerala

Athelia rolfsii, a soil-borne fungal pathogen, is a major threat to several crops and was found in jackfruit samples collected from three districts

Compared to other fruits, jackfruit is considered relatively free of diseases, but now, researchers at the Integrated Farming Systems Research Station (IFSRS), a Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) facility at Karamana here, have reported the emergence of a new fungal disease in jackfruit.

It is perhaps the first time that fruit rot caused by the fungus Athelia rolfsii is being reported in jackfruit (Artocarpus heterophyllus) in India, according to Sajeena A., Assistant Professor, IFSRS.

A soil-borne fungal pathogen, Athelia rolfsii is a major threat to several crops and, hence, the new development warrants immediate attention, a research paper describing the IFSRS findings published in the latest edition of the Journal of Plant Pathology warned. The paper is authored by Dr. Sajeena, Deepu Mathew, Jacob John (professor and head, IFSRS), M.K. Dhanya, K. Sushitha and P. Ruby Nahan of the IFSRS.

From three districts

The disease-infected samples were of mature jackfruit collected from Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts. While fruit varieties introduced from elsewhere can bring new diseases with them, the fruit rot caused by Athelia rolfsii does not fall into this category, according to Dr. Sajeena.

“ Athelia rolfsii is a soil-borne fungal pathogen with a wide host range which attacks various commercially cultivated crops belonging to different families. But this is the first time it is being reported in jackfruit in the country. One disease which is found in immature jackfruit is the Rhizopus fruit rot, but it does not affect mature fruit,” Dr. Sajeena said.

Popularisation efforts

Over the past few years, Kerala has been witnessing serious efforts to popularise jackfruit and jackfruit-based products. In 2018, the State government had also declared jackfruit as the official fruit of Kerala.

The IFSRS has now launched a study on how the disease can be managed in jackfruit.